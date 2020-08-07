The Oil Pollution Act of 1990 significantly improved measures to prevent, prepare for, and respond to oil spills in U.S. waters.

This historic legislation gives NOAA and other agencies the authority to address impacts to natural resources caused by oil spills in U.S. waters and shorelines, and to hold polluters accountable.

Congress passed this legislation, and President George H.W. Bush signed it into law on Aug. 18, 1990.

Thirty years later, we’re looking back at the events leading up to the passage of the Oil Pollution Act, what’s happened since then, and how NOAA and its partners continue to keep our nation’s coast clean from the threat of oil pollution under this important historic legislation.

This month, tune in below as we share blogs, story maps, and more to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Oil Pollution Act.